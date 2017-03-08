Chiefs’ Demetrius Harris arrested on suspicion of felony marijuana possession

Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris was arrested on Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harris, 25, was a passenger in a vehicle that stopped by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Interstate 49 in Bates County around 4:22 p.m. He was taken to Bates County Jail, where he was booked and later released.
Possession of 35 grams (1 1/4 ounces) or more is considered a felony in Missouri, punishable by up to seven years in prison and a fine of $10,000. Charges against Harris are pending. He could not be reached for comment.
“He was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation,” Sgt. Bill Lowe told The Star. “The trooper recognized the odor of marijuana, and marijuana was located in his possession.”
Lowe said Harris was cooperative.
Harris served as the Chiefs’ No. 2 tight end behind Travis Kelce the last two seasons, appearing in 32 games while making 20 starts. He’s a former basketball player at Wisconsin-Milwaukee. With the Chiefs in 2015, Harris caught seven passes for 74 yards and a touchdown and received a three-year contract extension worth $6.3 million late in the year.
In 2016, he caught a career-high 17 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, including a two-point conversion in a road win over Denver in November.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.
Comments