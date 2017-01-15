‘Mother Nature is a Chiefs fan’: Tailgaters defy ice storm predictions for playoff game

It would have taken a lot more than an ice storm to keep Chiefs fans away from this game.
Huddled under tents and around space heaters Sunday in the parking lot of the Truman Sports Complex, tailgaters said they never even considered staying away, even when weather forecasters predicted a winter storm of almost Biblical proportions. Even those who came from as far as Chicago this weekend wouldn’t admit to any second thoughts.
“We were going to be here no matter what,” said Matt Jenkins, a Kansas City native, now living in the Windy City, who brought his family back for the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The family left home on Friday, when weather predictions were still dire.
“A playoff game? We’re going to be here,” Jenkins said.
They weren’t alone. Fans lined up at the gates, which opened early at 1:30 p.m., for a game that was rescheduled from 12:05 to 7:20 p.m. for fears of the ice storm and hazardous roads.
In the end, the threatened storm never materialized. Tailgaters packed the parking lot as always, and had to contend only with a light drizzle and temperatures that mostly stayed just above freezing.
Which isn’t to say they didn’t come prepared.
Among the tent shelters, fans in ponchos and winter clothing kept warm with wood fires, space heaters, plenty of beer and liquor, and hot food: bratwurst, chicken wings, burgers.
One crew from Wichita upped their grill game with bacon-wrapped shrimp and venison.
“It’s the playoffs,” said the group’s lead cook, Jim Nowak. “We’re going all out.”
Many fans refused to even acknowledge the chill and persistent drizzle. They lounged in camping chairs as if it were a sunny day and played catch with slippery footballs. No one interviewed by The Star said they ever thought of staying home. When asked, many laughed.
Some planned their tailgate so well as to be fully insulated from the cold. Generators powered all manner of modern conveniences, and some fans kept warm inside their red-and-yellow painted Chiefs bus.
Debbie Ball, of Liberty, and her family arrived early enough to claim their traditional spot on a comfortable patch of hay, cooked a hot meal on their grill and watched the early games on a big-screen TV.
“We’re ready for the weather,” Ball said. “We have a tent, we have a heater, we have everything ready to go. Weather would not have stopped us from being here today.”
Some fans believed they even turned the weather forecast to their advantage, finding reduced ticket prices online, even down to $41, in the days before the game — possibly because other ticket holders got cold feet.
In some cases, defiance in the face of inclement weather, and the Steelers opposition, only made fans more joyous and rowdy.
Lynn “Weirdwolf” Schmidt, in face paint, wolf ears and fur-lined shoulder pads, danced to heavy metal with other superfans in Lot D, which Schmidt called “the biggest party at Arrowhead.”
It was Schmidt, of Kansas City, who designed the 3,296 “Decibels Up” red hand towels that his friend Charlie Eerington hauled down from Des Moines ahead of the game. Schmidt’s only accommodation to the weather was a red wool coat that he added to his costume.
“The big, giant ice storm never showed up,” Schmidt said.
Fellow fan Brad Hanson, also of Kansas City, his red face paint touched up with yellow in his beard, nodded in agreement.
“Mother nature is a Chiefs fan,” he said.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
