January 14, 2017 11:33 PM

Kansas City area braces for another round of freezing rain, ice storm

By Toriano Porter

The area continued Saturday night to brace for an ice storm that so far has had more bark than bite.

Another round of freezing rain was expected in the area after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Borderline freezing temperatures were forecast through most of the weekend.

An ice storm warning is in effect until Sunday night for most areas. The storm is expected to occur overnight through Sunday afternoon and dumped roughly a quarter to a half inch of ice across the area.

Isolated power outages and downed tree limbs are still possible, according to the National Weather Service.

The freezing rain and ice will make for difficult travel conditions across Missouri and eastern Kansas through Sunday.

The overnight low is expected to be 29 degrees and could extend until about noon Sunday.

The expected Sunday afternoon high is 32 degrees, with rain continuing.

Area residents awoke Saturday to a thin glaze of ice, but most of the freezing buildup was expected to occur Sunday after overnight rains.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

