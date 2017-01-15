Everyone on NFL Network pregame show picked Steelers to beat Chiefs

Hey, at least one of these network pregame shows is going to be right.
On Sunday, the NFL Network’s pregame show hosts/analysts predicted a bad night at Arrowhead Stadium for the hometown team in the AFC Divisional playoff game.
Melissa Stark, Brian Billick, Malcolm Jenkins, Shaun O’Hara and Michael Robinson all picked the Steelers to win:
@nflnetwork needs to reevaluate their staff. Besides @melissastark she's great. these picks are bad. #chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/72sN0ZyR19— Jeff Janda (@jeffj76) January 15, 2017
The good news (if this sort of thing matters to you) is that ESPN’s pregame show saw things completely different.
That’s Trent Dilfer, Chris Berman, Randy Moss, Charles Woodson and Matt Hasselbeck who see the Chiefs winning the game.
In this week’s @CampbellsChunky Everyman Fan Pick you went with the @steelers.— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 15, 2017
Our entire crew went with the @Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/gnxEf2G7SK
So there you have it. There will be high-fives all around at one of these networks.
