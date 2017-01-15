For Pete's Sake

January 15, 2017 1:10 PM

Everyone on NFL Network pregame show picked Steelers to beat Chiefs

Hey, at least one of these network pregame shows is going to be right.

On Sunday, the NFL Network’s pregame show hosts/analysts predicted a bad night at Arrowhead Stadium for the hometown team in the AFC Divisional playoff game.

Melissa Stark, Brian Billick, Malcolm Jenkins, Shaun O’Hara and Michael Robinson all picked the Steelers to win:

The good news (if this sort of thing matters to you) is that ESPN’s pregame show saw things completely different.

That’s Trent Dilfer, Chris Berman, Randy Moss, Charles Woodson and Matt Hasselbeck who see the Chiefs winning the game.

So there you have it. There will be high-fives all around at one of these networks.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

