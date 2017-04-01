facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:58 Danny Duffy's grandmother also played baseball ... and she was a lefty Pause 3:48 Danny Duffy's childhood home in Lompoc, California filled with memorabilia, memories 1:40 More than a hundred volunteers beautified the River Market neighborhood with their hands 0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon 4:29 North Carolina doctor raps about a major public health concern that 'never gets old' 0:44 Chiefs coach Andy Reid on the Raiders' decision to leave Oakland 0:27 A few warmup dunks by Michael Porter Jr. at McDonald's All-American Game 1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers 3:54 'The Gorsuch situation is really hard,' says McCaskill in leaked audio 2:26 Meet the Editorial Board: Colleen McCain Nelson Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The core of the Kansas City Royals came up through the minor leagues together, overcame growing pains in the majors and thrilled Kansas City with a two-season run that culminated with the 2015 World Series championship. But last year’s 81-81 season left fans wanting more. The 2017 season is likely the last that stars Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain will play together in KC. Can they reign again? With video by David Eulitt and narration by Sam Mellinger, we answered that question over six episodes shown in their entirety here.