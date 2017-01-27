Royals hold private memorial service for Yordano Ventura before FanFest begins

Royals assistant general manager J.J. Picollo remembered the fearless pitcher with the infectious smile. Danny Duffy remembered the young player who would show up to the ballpark with a purple Polo shirt tucked into basketball shorts. Assistant general manager Scott Sharp remembered the unsure minor-leaguer, the kid who would phone him late at night and reveal his insecurities, telling the Royals executive that he simply wanted to go home.
On this day, everybody had a story about Yordano Ventura.
Five days after his death in an early-morning car crash, and three days after his funeral in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, the Royals organization gathered together Friday morning to remember the life of Ventura, the right-handed pitcher who left his mark on a franchise and city.
In a private service that took place in the Colonial Room at the Kansas City Marriott Downtown, a collection of players, coaches, executives and other staff members mourned the loss of the 25-year-old pitcher.
“His right arm was that of a man,” said Royals broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre, who began the ceremony. “But his smile was that of a child.”
At the front of the room, a bouquet of flowers formed a baseball glove and ball. A video tribute was shown, offering glimpses and highlights from Ventura’s four seasons in the big leagues. As the service continued, members of the organization took turns at the lectern set up opposite the video screen.
Royals manager Ned Yost spoke. So did Picollo, Sharp, general manager Dayton Moore, pitching coach Dave Eiland, first baseman Eric Hosmer and Duffy.
On the first day of the franchise’s annual two-day FanFest, nearly every Royals player on the current roster was in attendance, including Salvador Perez, Alex Gordon, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain, Jason Vargas, Whit Merrifield, Christian Colon and Chris Young.
As he finished his remarks, Moore recalled his trip to the Dominican earlier this week for Ventura’s funeral. He thanked the Ventura family for the gift they offered the Royals, and he recalled the image of Ventura’s monther, Marisol, wailing near her son’s casket.
“I don’t want to forget those cries,” Moore said. “I want to use them for inspiration.”
