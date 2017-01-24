Sal Perez eulogizes Yordano Ventura from pitcher’s mound where he learned the game

The funeral procession for Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura stopped late Tuesday morning at place where it all began for Ventura — a baseball field in the Dominican Republic.
Under a sunny sky, a marching band played a somber tune. A Dominican Republic flag and a No. 30 Royals jersey were spread over Ventura’s casket at Estadio Municipal in Las Terrenas, where a young Yordano learned to play baseball.
As loved ones crowded onto the field, cries of anguish rang out. Pallbearers, among them some Royals teammates, parked the 25-year-old’s remains just over the pitcher’s mound.
Statements were made on behalf of the town of Las Terrenas, as well as by the pastor at the church Ventura attended growing up. Attendees took a couple minutes to sing the national anthem of the Dominican Republic, “Quisqueyanos Valientes,” which means Brave Dominicans in English.
The group of family members and friends, which included the Royals’ Eric Hosmer, Alcides Escobar and Mike Moustakas, as well as former Royals Greg Holland and Chris Getz, sang. A prayer was said.
Salvador Perez spoke on behalf of the Royals. He battled sobs from an unsettled crowd as he spoke deliberately, and in a subdued tone.
“He wasn’t just a teammate or a friend,” Perez said. “He was a brother. We’ve known him since he started playing for Kansas City. His moments aside, he had a big heart. It’s incredibly sad what we’re going through right now.”
Then Perez paused briefly to turn away from a television station’s microphone and toward Ventura’s mother, Marisol.
“Mi doña, stay strong for your family,” he said. “You have our support. And we will never forget what you told us at your home: ‘After God, family.’
“I regret the loss of our brother Ventura. Only God knows why these things happen. I love you. And on behalf of the Kansas City Royals, I wish for all of you strength.”
