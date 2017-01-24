Live updates: Royals travel to Yordano Ventura’s funeral in Dominican Republic

The Royals’ bus embarked around 7 a.m. local time Tuesday from Santo Domingo to Las Terrenas to services for Yordano Ventura, who died early Sunday in a car crash.
Kansas City Star sports columnist Vahe Gregorian and photojournalist John Sleezer will be with the Royals during the trip to the funeral and back. Here are their latest updates (all times Atlantic Standard, two hours ahead of Kansas City time):
7:09 a.m.: Among those on board: Team president Dan Glass, general manager Dayton Moore, manager Ned Yost, assistant GM Rene Francisco, coach Pedro Grifol. Among players: Sal Perez, Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Alcides Escobar and Jarrod Dyson.
The view from the Royals bus en route to services for Yordano Ventura. pic.twitter.com/cvBz7Clugd— Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) January 24, 2017
7:17 a.m.: Royals are aware of (unconfirmed) report that Ventura was robbed at crash scene, as I spoke with Moore he glanced at the story on his cell phone. It’s known by the Royals that Ventura’s mother, Marisol, seeks an investigation. It’s also believed Ventura’s 2015 World Series ring was not found at the site.
7:29 a.m.: Yost, Grifol, Perez and surely others are still processing that Ventura has died. But Yost knows “reality will hit today.” He is reminded of the death of dear friend Dale Earnhardt and remembers shock prevailed until a time that they would normally be gathering together.
That thought makes Yost think of and feel for Victor Baez, the Royals’ Dominican director. Baez was a father figure to Ventura, starting with the 18 months they worked togehter at the Royals’ academy. Baez and Ventura had been working out four to five days a week this winter in the Dominican, and Monday was first regularly scheduled workout they missed together.
7:36 a.m.: A sad footnote: a Royals scout had seen Ventura a few days before his death and had urged him to go to Arizona right away to train.
Royals are grateful to Ventura family for delaying services to Tuesday. Often burials here are next day.
8:49 a.m.: Had seen former Royals relief pitcher Greg Holland last night but not this morning … until now, asleep across aisle seats. I initially stopped when I got to him, but Mike Moustakas says “just go over him.” Told Moustakas I’m not athlete he is, but he urged me on.
These guys probably have made hundreds of bus rides together, though none like this one of course. Moustakas smiled at thought of all the rides, getting around with guys sprawled everywhere, bags in aisles, etc.
8:56 a.m.: In casual chat with Moustakas, he said he had only been to Dominican once before. He spent 10 days here in 2009 or 2010 because Moore wanted American players to have an appreciation of where Dominicans come from. Moustakas was very struck by that trip, appreciative of all he has been given and all the struggles (often poverty) prospects here face.
9:11 a.m.: Just stopped at rest area in gorgeous countryside where livestock roamed around us. Believe Red Bull was most purchased item.
Not the best shot but a sense of the view pic.twitter.com/c7PEcuREYS— Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) January 24, 2017
9:20 a.m.: Light footnote: Moustakas has probably gotten out of his seat eight times to get food from the middle of bus. Each time he was getting it for someone else. Another nice reprieve now: It’s very low-key but players telling some stories, bantering, laughing a little.
9:33 a.m.: Just passed La Bomba Sports Bar, near where Star photojournalist David Eulitt, Francisco and I met up with Ventura two years ago to interview him for this project, Becoming Yordano. Also here is Estadio Municipal, where Ventura learned to play baseball.
