Unconfirmed report says Yordano Ventura was robbed after crash; family wants investigation

Disturbing but unverified details have emerged about the death of Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura.
A story in the Spanish-language site Pio Deportes said that journalist Euri Cabral reported that Ventura “was carrying items such as cash, garments that included his World Series ring and other valuable items, which were stripped” after the crash.
Royals general manager Dayton Moore told The Star’s Vahe Gregorian that he’s aware of the report but did not comment further on it. It’s known by the Royals that Ventura’s mother, Marisol, seeks an investigation.
Yordano Ventura’s grandfather talked to Pio Deportes and said details were not clear about what had happened after Ventura’s Jeep crashed, but asked the authorities to investigate further.
“We have no sign of how it all was. We want a clarification by the National Police. We are not very clear about that, we would like it to be thoroughly investigated,” Raúl Hernández said.
The site Ensegundo reported that Cabral said Ventura “was found alive, but several people assaulted him instead of helping him, after suffering the fatal accident at kilometer 14 of the road Juan Adrián.”
Gregorian and Star photographer John Sleezer are in the Dominican Republic with the Royals for the funeral and will try and get more details about these alleged events.
Baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez posted on Twitter about the report late Monday night, and said he was appalled.
Que indignante saber que una vida como la de Yordano pudo haberse salvado de no haber sido que lo saquearan de la forma en que lo saquearon— Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) January 24, 2017
Ahora es más doloroso al saber que Yordano quedo vivo luego del accidente y en vez de alguien socorrerlo, le robaron y lo dejaron morir.— Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) January 24, 2017
Ojalá se levante una investigación, pues si existen evidencias puntuales de esto, sentiría mucha vergüenza ajena por mi país.— Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) January 24, 2017
Those posts are translated as:
How outrageous to know that a life like Yordano's could have been saved had it not been that they looted him the way he was looted
Now it is more painful to know that Yordano remained alive after the accident and instead of someone to help him, they robbed him and let him die.
I hope an investigation will be carried out, because if there is any specific evidence of this, I would feel a great deal of shame for my country.
