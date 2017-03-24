Michael Porter Jr. commits to Mizzou: ‘I’m coming home’

Michael Porter Jr. is coming home.
Porter Jr. — a senior forward at Nathan Hale High in Seattle, who is the nation’s top 2017 basketball prospect, according to ESPN and Rivals — committed Friday to Missouri.
March 24, 2017
He officially announced his decision on Twitter.
“Last week everything changed for me regarding my college basketball decision,” Porter Jr. wrote in a social media post. “Realizing I would no longer have the opportunity to play for Coach Romar, I’ve taken the past seven days to give great consideration to my future.
“After a lot of thought, prayer, and talking with my family, I’m excited to announce that next year I will be attending the University of Missouri!
“I’m looking forward to the year ahead with Coach Cuonzo Martin and my new teammates … Together we hope to restore the atmosphere at Mizzou Arena.
“MIZZOU NATION I’M COMING HOME.”
Porter Jr. originally committed to Washington last summer.
Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar is his godfather and Porter Jr.’s father, Michael Porter Sr., joined Romar’s staff as an assistant coach last spring.
Porter Jr. signed a national letter of intent in November, but he was released after a waiver request when Romar was fired last week.
New Mizzou coach Martin met with Porter Sr. late last week, offering him an assistant coaching position on his new staff in Columbia.
Porter Sr. accepted Martin’s offer to join the Tigers’ staff Thursday night only a few hours after a spokesman at Washington confirmed Porter Jr. had been released from his national letter of intent.
Now, Porter Jr., who moved with Porter Sr. to Seattle last summer after living in Columbia for six years, will join his father, the latest development in the stunning offseason transformation of Mizzou basketball.
Asked Wednesday if it would be easier to return to Columbia after a year away, Porter Jr. said, “I don’t want to say easier, because people have a lot of expectations. That’s not putting pressure on me, because I play for a bigger purpose, but if I was to go back there people expect me to bring them to the Final Four or championships and all that stuff I’ve been hearing.
“It doesn’t make it harder, but there’s definitely a lot of expectations. At the same time, it could be something really special.”
