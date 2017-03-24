Michael Porter Jr. commits to Mizzou: ‘I’m coming home’

0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin Pause

1:56 Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin responds to question about Porter family

4:43 Sophie Cunningham helps lead Mizzou's women to new heights

1:29 Mizzou women ready for SEC Tournament

2:00 Robin Pingeton on Mizzou's all-conference honors

2:56 Dallas Symphony members perform carpool karaoke with violins

3:01 Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot

1:10 Carlton Bragg: 'We just don't want it to end right now'