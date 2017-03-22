Michael Porter Jr. will request release from Washington, says father offered job at Missouri

4:05 Bill Self, Jayhawks arrive in KC to face Purdue: "They're balanced at every spot" Pause

1:02 Fans line up outside the Sprint Center to Sweet 16 practices

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

1:00 How Michigan is hitting 90 percent of open shots

1:07 Journey to the Tourney: KU's March Madness history

3:01 Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development

1:42 Five things to do in Kansas City

1:51 Five things to know: The Overland Park apartment fire

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot