Michael Porter Jr. will request release from Washington, says father offered job at Missouri

Michael Porter Jr. will request a release from the national letter of intent he signed with Washington in November.
During a teleconference to celebrate being chosen as the 2016-17 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Porter Jr. also confirmed that his father, Michael Porter Sr., has been offered an assistant position on new Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin’s staff.
Porter Jr., who averaged 36.2 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists. 3.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game for Nathan Hale High in Seattle as a senior last season, said he doesn’t plan to drag out an announcement on his future.
He signed with the Huskies to play for his godfather, Lorenzo Romar, who added Porter Sr. as an assistant on his staff last spring.
Porter Jr. said he was shocked when Washington fired Romar last week and that he’s basically starting over with his recruitment.
While declining to say how many schools he is considering now, Porter Jr. said Missouri, Washington and Oklahoma, where his friend Trae Young has committed to play next season, are definitely on the list.
“With all these things that’s happened at Washington, that’s the question right now, but right now I’m just trying to take it slow with my family and weigh my options,” Porter Jr. said. “I plan to get my (national letter of intent) from Washington back and just go from there, not saying that I’m not going to Washington anymore, but I just want to get it back and weigh my options.”
Porter Jr. also said his younger brother, 2018 four-star power forward prospect Jontay Porter, is considering an early graduation and reclassifying to enter college next season.
The Porter brothers helped lead Father Tolton Catholic High to a Missouri Class 3 state championship in 2016 before moving to Seattle last summer when Romar hired Porter Sr. after six seasons on Mizzou women’s coach Robin Pingeton’s staff.
Porter Jr. led the Raiders to a perfect 29-0 season, including a Washington Class 3A state championship and mythical national title as the No. 1 team in the USA Today Super 25.
Porter, who is ranked No. 1 overall in the 2017 recruiting class by ESPN and Rivals, also is a member of the USA Basketball Men’s Under-18 National Team and has been selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game, the Jordan Brand Classic and the Nike Hoop Summit.
During his only season in Washington, Porter was the MVP of the Class 3A state tournament and was chosen as the state’s Mr. Basketball.
Porter — a 6-foot-9, 225-pound prospect, who is expected to be a top pick in the 2018 NBA Draft — lived in Columbia from 2010 until last summer.
