It’s ‘a special day’ for Cuonzo Martin as he’s introduced as MU’s basketball coach

1:07 Telling the story of Gale Sayers' battle with dementia Pause

0:53 Five things to know about Gale Sayers

0:49 Toddler twins dead after being found in Platte County pond

1:56 Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin responds to question about Porter family

0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin

3:38 Mizzou has a fun new way to practice tackling

4:04 Lindsey Cunningham on season, career finale: 'We went down swinging'

1:18 Overland Park residents describe massive fire

0:58 Overland Park Fire Department describes 'tremendous fire' at apartment