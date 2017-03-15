Lorenzo Romar’s firing reopens possibility of Porters returning to Columbia

1:11 Some possible candidates for the Mizzou basketball job Pause

1:44 Here's what Kim Anderson had to say about his firing

1:50 Adoption by the numbers

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

1:04 Raw video: Destroyed home, charred countryside from Kansas wildfires

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

13:31 Weber praises K-State for keeping their head up and finishing the game

1:07 Journey to the Tourney: KU's March Madness history

2:13 How the Fed rate hike affects student loans