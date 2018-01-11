Self wouldn’t be surprised if K-State discusses Svi’s travel before rivalry game

1:46 What does KU coach Bill Self think about Malik Newman's breakout game? Pause

1:12 KU guard Malik Newman on breakout game vs. Iowa State

2:42 Bill Self gives latest on Billy Preston, Silvio De Sousa: KU still waiting

1:38 KU guard Sam Cunliffe on making most of playing time

1:20 KU's Self explains ‘optimism’ Billy Preston will be cleared to play

1:09 Photo renderings of KU's Memorial Stadium, Allen Fieldhouse renovations

1:40 KU coach Bill Self previews TCU game: "We have to guard the ball better"

1:08 KU’s Devonte’ Graham on moving the ball around

1:52 Bill Self on uncertainty of Silvio De Sousa’s status