Bill Self concedes it appears Svi Mykhailiuk took ‘extra steps’ on game-winning shot

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self has seen tape of Svi Mykhailiuk’s dash to the basket that resulted in a buzzer-beating, game-winning layup Tuesday night against Kansas State.
Self acknowledged on Thursday’s Big 12 coaches teleconference that it appeared junior guard Mykhailiuk did take an extra step or two before finishing a scoop shot that propelled the Jayhawks to a 90-88 victory in Allen Fieldhouse.
“Yeah, I watched the game, so I saw the play and you know, it looked like he took extra steps, there’s no question about that, so I don’t disagree with anybody from a K-State perspective being upset with that,” Self said. “The game could have easily gone (to) overtime.
“But I do know that there’s a lot of calls throughout a game — a lot — and certainly everything is magnified in the last several possessions because there’s no time to make up those mistakes if they are mistakes whether they be as a player or as an official, but that’s part of the basketball game.”
KU will next meet Texas Tech at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday in Allen Fieldhouse.
