Texas guard Andrew Jones (1) drives to the basket past New Hampshire forward Tanner Leissner (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Austin, Texas. Texas won 78-60.
Texas guard Andrew Jones (1) drives to the basket past New Hampshire forward Tanner Leissner (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Austin, Texas. Texas won 78-60. Eric Gay AP
Texas guard Andrew Jones (1) drives to the basket past New Hampshire forward Tanner Leissner (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Austin, Texas. Texas won 78-60. Eric Gay AP

College Sports

Texas men’s basketball player diagnosed with leukemia, undergoing treatment

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

January 10, 2018 12:43 PM

Texas guard Andrew Jones, a sophomore who considered entering the NBA Draft last year, has been diagnosed with leukemia, the school announced on Wednesday.

“Speaking for our entire team and staff, we love Andrew and will do everything we can to support his family and help him get back to health,” Texas men’s basketball coach Shaka Smart said. “I want to thank everyone for being respectful of the privacy that the Jones family needs at this time.”

Jones is averaging 13.5 points over 10 games. He had missed five of Texas’ previous seven games because of an undisclosed illness. We now know that time was missed while he was undergoing tests.

“We know Andrew’s a fighter with a strong family and our thoughts, prayers and support are fully behind them,” Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said. “At the University of Texas, we will do everything in our power to provide all of the resources we can to assist Andrew and his family.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What does KU coach Bill Self think about Malik Newman's breakout game?

    KU coach Bill Self talks about Malik Newman’s 27-point performance in Tuesday's win over Iowa State

What does KU coach Bill Self think about Malik Newman's breakout game?

What does KU coach Bill Self think about Malik Newman's breakout game? 1:46

What does KU coach Bill Self think about Malik Newman's breakout game?
KU guard Malik Newman on breakout game vs. Iowa State 1:12

KU guard Malik Newman on breakout game vs. Iowa State
Alabama celebrates its College Football Playoff National Championship 2:10

Alabama celebrates its College Football Playoff National Championship

View More Video