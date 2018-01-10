Texas men’s basketball player diagnosed with leukemia, undergoing treatment

Texas guard Andrew Jones, a sophomore who considered entering the NBA Draft last year, has been diagnosed with leukemia, the school announced on Wednesday.
“Speaking for our entire team and staff, we love Andrew and will do everything we can to support his family and help him get back to health,” Texas men’s basketball coach Shaka Smart said. “I want to thank everyone for being respectful of the privacy that the Jones family needs at this time.”
Jones is averaging 13.5 points over 10 games. He had missed five of Texas’ previous seven games because of an undisclosed illness. We now know that time was missed while he was undergoing tests.
“We know Andrew’s a fighter with a strong family and our thoughts, prayers and support are fully behind them,” Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said. “At the University of Texas, we will do everything in our power to provide all of the resources we can to assist Andrew and his family.”
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
