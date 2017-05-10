Prosecutors reviewing case in reported rape of 16-year-old at KU’s McCarthy Hall

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing whether to file charges in the reported rape of a 16-year-old girl in December at McCarthy Hall, where the University of Kansas men’s basketball team and other male students live.
KU police have completed their investigation and, according to online police records, sent it Tuesday to the district attorney’s office in Lawrence for review.
“It’s in their hands now,” said James Anguiano, deputy chief for the KU Public Safety Office. He did not comment further about the case, other to say “all the reference now goes to them (the district attorney’s office) for anything further.”
Cheryl Wright Kunard, assistant to the district attorney, confirmed her office received the police investigation and that there is a suspect in the case. She would not identify the suspect.
“There’s not a timeline for the charging decision to be made,” she said.
The alleged rape occurred between 10 p.m. Dec. 17 and 5 a.m. Dec. 18, according to a KU police report. The 16-year-old was not a KU student and was visiting residents at the dorm, police said at the time.
KU police have provided no other details about the case, including who reported the rape to police.
According to the police report, three other crimes were alleged to have occurred during the same time span: contributing to a child’s misconduct, furnishing alcohol to a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Former KU player Carlton Bragg was charged in City of Lawrence Municipal Court in January with possession of drug paraphernalia. He later reached a diversion agreement with the court. KU police said in a news release at the time that there was “no indication that the drug paraphernalia is related to the sexual assault case.” The investigation into the reported rape and the two other alleged crimes remained open until this week.
Bragg announced plans to transfer from KU after the season and plans to enroll at Arizona State.
In the December police report, Bragg was among five KU men’s basketball players who were listed as witnesses. The report also listed a KU athletic department administrator and two 19-year-old women as others interviewed.
KU coach Bill Self told The Star at the time that some of his players “are listed as potential witnesses to an alleged incident in McCarthy Hall.”
“From what I have learned,” Self said, “a witness can be many things, including a person who can potentially provide information, whether an eyewitness or not, or has been present before, during or after an alleged incident.
“All comments moving forward will come from the university or KU police department. If information is brought to us that warrants action at any time, the appropriate action will be taken.”
Self suspended Bragg for three games for an undisclosed team rules violation after he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
