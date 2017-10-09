Woman who leaked viral video of NFL coach snorting powder is KC native, went to Mizzou

Kijuana Nige Sherrod, the woman who leaked the now-viral video of an NFL coach using cocaine, is a Blue Springs native and former volleyball player for the University of Missouri.
According to records obtained by The Star, Sherrod, 33, is a 2003 graduate of Blue Springs High School.
Records also show that in 2002, Sherrod signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at the University of Missouri in Columbia. Women’s volleyball coach Susan Kreklow described Sherrod at the time “as athletic as anyone in Kansas City and overall in the country.”
It would seem she’s just as opinionated as anyone as well.
Sherrod was thrust into the national spotlight late Sunday night when she posted a video to her Facebook page of Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting white powder. The now-deleted video sent shock waves through the NFL, prompted an avalanche of criticism against the Dolphins and led to Foerster’s resignation on Monday. According to ESPN, Foerster was one of the highest paid assistant coaches in the NFL, making between $2.5 million to $3 million per year.
“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions,” Foerster said. “I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals.”
So why did Sherrod post the video? NFL hypocrisy on social justice issues, it seems.
Hours after the video began making the internet rounds, Sherrod addressed the posting on her Facebook:
“The white people mad at me like I forced blow down this mans nose and like I recorded it on tha low,” Sherrod wrote on Facebook. “No those are his habits and he recorded himself and sent it to me professing his love. So quick to make excuses for him but will roast a minority player over an anthem, dog fights, weed, domestic issues etc. But y’all keep saying ALL LIVES MATTER STFU‼️”
“My point is everyone has to be held accountable for their decisions,” she also said in a since-deleted Facebook comment. “They roast players over anthems while the coaches be high as (expletive).”
Sherrod’s video came on the same day that Vice President Mike Pence dramatically left the NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers after seeing players kneel in protest during the national anthem. On Monday, President Donald Trump revealed Pence’s walkout was “long planned.”
“I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen,” Trump tweeted on Sunday.
I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ— Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017
The protests are a show of solidarity with former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has been speaking out against police brutality and racial injustice. Some Chiefs players, including Marcus Peters, Justin Houston and Travis Kelce, have also kneeled.
On Monday, Dolphins head coach Adam Gase issued a mandate to his players saying they must stand for the anthem or remain in the locker room.
The Star reached Sherrod by phone, but she refused to comment without compensation.
Sherrod’s employment details are hazy (she’s listed as a “self-employed” on Facebook), but other outlets have listed her as a dancer and model.
Her latest Facebook update featured a photo of a black woman with an afro wearing an all-black “Anti-TRUMP” swimsuit and a black power fist raised in the air. Sherrod wrote: “Have a blessed morning.”
