So what’s up with Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole? Lots.

We’ve kept you waiting long enough, KC. Time for an update on your new favorite couple.
It’s been a while since The Star introduced our readers to Kayla Nicole, the model, media personality and crush of Chiefs’ Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce, so it seems an update is in order.
First and foremost, we’re happy to report that Travis and Kayla are definitely still together. On Oct. 4, “National Boyfriend Day” (an actual thing, apparently), Kayla posted a video on her Instagram of the couple goofing around at Arrowhead Stadium with the hashtag “#NationalThatsMyMaaaannsDay” (four A’s, so you know it’s real).
It also appears the couple celebrated Travis’ 28th birthday by taking in a dinner and “Driving Miss Daisy” at The New Theatre.
Thank you @tkelce for celebrating your 28th birthday with us at NTR! Come back again soon! #ChiefsKingdom #DMDNewTheatre pic.twitter.com/hSNoQ6XAPm— New Theatre (@newtheatrekc) October 6, 2017
With at least four months under their belt, the relationship appears to have already eclipsed Travis’ short-lived romance with “Catching Kelce” reality show winner Maya Benberry.
But wait, there’s more.
After inflammatory remarks from President Donald Trump insulting NFL players who choose to kneel during the national anthem in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick and his protest against police brutality and racial injustice, Kelce joined Kaep on Sept. 24 (along with Pro Bowl teammates Marcus Peters and Justin Houston) in protest. The act made Kelce the most prominent white player in the NFL to kneel and prompted a touching post of appreciation from Kayla.
“Heroes are not made. They are born out of circumstances and rise to the occasion when their spirit can no longer coexist with the hypocrisy of injustice to others.” My admiration and respect for you couldn’t run deeper. Thank you. And unconditional thanks to any and everyone who continue to use their voice for the greater good despite the turmoil and backlash that may come with it. YOU ARE APPRECIATED.
The support doesn’t stop on the field, though. Apparently Travis has a fear of balloons (assuming date night didn’t include a Plaza showing of “It”), but with his girl by his side, he seems to have at least temporarily overcome it.
Let’s pause this interlude with gorgeous Kayla in gorgeous Chiefs gear with a gorgeous puppy against our gorgeous downtown skyline and at gorgeous Arrowhead stadium. (Five gorgeous’s so you know it’s real). This is #journalism.
But remember when we told you Kayla was more than just a pretty face? We meant it. She may have an NFL-er on her arm, but that hasn’t slowed the hustle.
In September, Kayla (who is still based in L.A.) revealed on Twitter that she had been hired by the Los Angeles Lakers as an in-game host. Even more, a cryptic tweet Friday hints that she may be notching a gig with the wildly popular online boutique Fashion Nova.
Tweeted this 9 months ago, and today got the call confirming I'll be the new Lakers in game host. SPEAK YOUR DREAMS INTO FRUITION. https://t.co/bN1VTMi9zW— that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) September 11, 2017
Priiiiccesssss....goin up! pic.twitter.com/sv9smRoLFn— that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) October 6, 2017
In addition to periodic career updates, fans can tune into Kayla’s twitter (@iamkaylanicole) to get a better glimpse of her personality as she jokes around, speaks out on social issues and, when necessary, keeps the Kelce lurkers at bay.
I’ve eaten In N Out two days in a row. pic.twitter.com/83zutBuUOG— that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) September 25, 2017
misogyny never been cute. https://t.co/3s0VGH6Ihl— that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) October 4, 2017
me in my mans mentions. pic.twitter.com/Jk7sXMWbp1— that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) October 5, 2017
Oh, and the new touchdown dance Travis that debuted during Monday Night Football? You might have Kayla to thank for that one.
@iamkaylanicole https://t.co/DCidiiKpIG— The Honorable Crymes (@Crym89s) October 3, 2017
Ahahahahhahahahhaha LETS GOOOOOO!!!! Chicken head on em one time for the one tiiimmmmeeeee!!!— that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) October 3, 2017
So yea. All’s good with Kelce and Kayla.
He just fine for no reason tho for real.— that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) September 25, 2017
Just sent my future baby zaddy off to sleepaway summer camp. I heard it wasn't Co-Ed so you have my blessing @killatrav. Every time you talk football to me it's like a foreign language. So passionate, so hot. So confusing. I'm just tryna be that bead of sweat on ya forehead. "#1 in my heart, #87 on the field baaabbby." I'd wish you luck, but you don't need it.
Aaron Randle: 816-234-4060, @aaronronel
Comments