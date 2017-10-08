At Trump’s urging, Pence leaves Colts game after protests during national anthem

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that he left Sunday’s NFL game in Indianapolis between the Colts and the San Francisco 49ers because of protests during the national anthem.
“I left today’s Colts game because @POTUS (President Donald Trump) and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” Pence said on Twitter.
I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.— Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017
Pence’s action, however, came after Trump had asked him to leave the stadium.
“I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country,” Trump tweeted. “I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen.”
I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017
Pence also was to visit Los Angeles on Sunday for an evening reception as part of a three-day fundraising trip in California. He was planning to raise money and talk about tax reforms, according to The Associated Press.
The Indianapolis Star reported that no Colts players had knelt during the anthem, but some 49ers players had.
“At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve and resilience, now more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us,” Pence said in his tweets. “While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem.”
He later tweeted out his full statement.
I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ— Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017
Prior to the game, Pence tweeted that he was looking forward to cheering for the Colts.
Looking forward to cheering for our @Colts & honoring the great career of #18 Peyton Manning at @LucasOilStadium today. Go Colts! pic.twitter.com/C3aCYUNpqG— Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017
The picture he attached to the tweet, however, was the same picture he had tweeted from a 2014 Colts game, according to the Indianapolis Star.
The VP tweeted a photo of himself at a #Colts game today. About that photo … https://t.co/pJKPy34D9M— IndyStar Sports (@IndyStarSports) October 8, 2017
He also tweeted out a picture of him standing for the national anthem saying, “We were proud to stand — with all our @Colts — for our soldiers, our flag, and our National Anthem.”
We were proud to stand - with all our @Colts - for our soldiers, our flag, and our National Anthem pic.twitter.com/mkZiKMkPDD— Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017
This is the third Sunday in a row that the issue of players protesting during the anthem has overshadowed the games.
The issue blew up after President Donald Trump, during a rally in Huntsville, Ala., on Sept. 22, called out NFL players for sitting during the national anthem.
Trump said any NFL player who sits during the anthem is a “son of a bitch” and should be fired. That weekend, he called for fans to boycott the NFL.
In response to his comments, the protests against police brutality and racial inequality spread across the NFL Sept. 24 with many players locking arms in solidarity or kneeling in protest during the national anthem for that Sunday’s games.
Some Kansas City Chiefs players, including Marcus Peters, Travis Kelce, Chris Conley and Justin Houston, did not stand for the anthem before their game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
In an interview with The Star on Friday, Peters spoke about his ongoing protest for the first time since September 2016.
“I ain’t trying to get into a back and forth conversation of me trying to prove that I’m not being disrespectful or that I am being disrespectful toward the American flag,” Peters explained as he sat at his locker. “Man … come on, man. I’m an American, bruh. I’m an African-American that was born in this wonderful country that we all can live in. How about we start all protecting each (expletive) other and come together, you feel me? It will be better for it.”
Pence had flown in for Sunday’s game so he could watch Peyton Manning’s jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday.
Pence’s tweet about attending the game upset some people who support the boycott.
“A little disappointed in our VP for supporting the NFL when the president and patriotic Americans are boycotting them as well as their sponsors,” MyTwoCents17 tweeted in response.
A little disappointed in our VP supporting the NFL when the president and patriotic Americans are boycotting them as well as their sponsors.— MyTwoCents (@MyTwoCents17) October 8, 2017
“When you attend an event dishonoring the anthem and flag, an your own son is in the military. How do you justify that @VP? Disappointed,” tweeted Arizonakayte.
When you attend an event dishonoring the anthem and flag, and your own son is in the military. How do you justify that @VP? Disappointed.— Arizonakayte (@ArizonaKayte) October 8, 2017
“Wait, I think you’re supposed to be boycotting the #NFL,” tweeted MetzgerKevin.
When Pence tweeted that he had left the game, that drew both praise and disapproval.
“The kneeling is about protesting police brutality,” Williamlegate said via twitter after a series of responses to Pence. “YOU made it about disrespecting the flag. That is how racism works.”
The kneeling is about protesting police brutality. YOU made it about disrespecting the flag. That is how racism works. pic.twitter.com/0AhAmg2OeT— #DonnyDaycare (@williamlegate) October 8, 2017
“You and @POTUS (Trump) are the antithesis of what it means to be American. You only believe in ‘freedom’ to the extent people express what YOU want,” 4everrNever Trump tweeted.
You & @POTUS are the antithesis of what it means to be American.— Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) October 8, 2017
You only believe in "freedom" to the extent people express what YOU want.
“Yes!!! Great Job Pence!!!!” r_little_finger said in a Tweet.
Yes!!! Great Job Pence!!!! Sign out petition to #BoycottTheNFL https://t.co/YHDFLpl5Hs pic.twitter.com/65XGAwDKRn— J_Patriot_Train (@r_little_finger) October 8, 2017
“Amen Mr. Vice President,” said TheBadDadder via Twitter. “We support you 100% sir.”
Amen Mr. Vice President. We support you 100% sir.— ✝️ TheBadDadder (@TheBadDadder) October 8, 2017
“You are a great VP and we have a great President so proud of you guys!!! Fantastic job both of you are doing,” said jen_in_georgia on Twitter.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments