These people deserve the credit for ousting Gov. Eric Greitens

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces his resignation in Jefferson City Missouri Governor Eric Greitens resigned Tuesday — effective at 5 p.m. Friday — just as abruptly as he had arrived on Missouri's political scene, his career buried under an avalanche of scandal and felony charges. Jason Hancock ×

crossOrigin="anonymous" SHARE COPY LINK Missouri Governor Eric Greitens resigned Tuesday — effective at 5 p.m. Friday — just as abruptly as he had arrived on Missouri's political scene, his career buried under an avalanche of scandal and felony charges. Jason Hancock