Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn wouldn't say where he got the money he gave to Al Watkins. Faun says it was for audio outlining allegations against Gov. Greitens. Faughn's lawyer, Chuck Hatfield, sparred with Rep. Jay Barnes in this clip.
Gov. Eric Greitens' attorney grilled his alleged victim on whether she ever saw the photo that she claims the governor took to keep her silent and suggested that the threat of a photo would have been as effective as an actual photo.
Missouri lawmakers read testimony from Gov. Eric Greitens' alleged victim from a deposition in the now-dropped criminal case against the governor. Greitens' lawyers asked the woman about high personal details.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens Attorney Jack Garvey speaks to reporters after Tuesday’s court hearing in St. Louis on the governor’s computer tampering charge. An indictment has yet to filed in the case.