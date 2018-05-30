Greitens accepted deal with St. Louis prosecutor to dismiss computer-tampering charge

Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner will dismiss a felony computer-tampering charge against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens as part of an agreement reached with his attorneys, Gardner announced Wednesday.

Gardner and Greitens' legal team started talking about a deal to dismiss the charge over the holiday weekend. A source close to the agreement told The Star that Greitens' legal team reached out to Gardner to seek a deal.

Greitens announced his resignation Tuesday.

The agreement settles a felony charge brought by Gardner based on evidence uncovered by the office of Missouri's Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley, who essentially accused Greitens of electronic theft for his use of a donor list belonging to a veterans charity he founded.

Greitens committed "potentially criminal acts" by using the list without the charity's permission to raise money for his gubernatorial campaign, Hawley alleged at a press conference in April. Gardner responded by filing the computer-tampering charge a few days later.

Although the agreement between Gardner and Greitens resolves the tampering charge, a separate investigation will continue into allegations of wrongdoing by Greitens during his affair with his hairdresser in 2015. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker is leading that probe.

Baker took over the investigation into Greitens' alleged misconduct after Gardner dropped a felony invasion-of-privacy charge against the governor. That charge stemmed from allegations that Greitens had photographed the woman while she was bound and partially nude in his basement.

The woman later would testify to a bipartisan investigative committee of the Missouri House that Greitens also held her in a bear hug when she tried to leave the basement and coerced her into oral sex as she sobbed uncontrollably.

Gardner said at the time that she dropped the invasion of privacy charge after the judge in the case ruled that he would allow Greitens' attorneys to depose Gardner about whether she had knowledge of perjury committed by a private investigator hired by her office.