President of the Greater Kansas City AFL-CIO

The single biggest challenge Missouri’s leaders face is having the ability to lead. Leadership is not about blocking and obstructing or running roughshod over anything previous administrations have done. It’s not about taking the easy way out or pushing the most extreme legislation on the other side. It’s not about blocking access to the government based on party, religion or political contributions.

Both sides have degraded the public trust with petty payback and childish behavior. Good people can’t get confirmed and judges that we’re appointed by previous governors are removed by Senate budget cuts.

Leadership is having a long-range plan that benefits the citizens and builds a better future. Leadership is tough, and leaders are forced to make the difficult decisions that will anger some of the people.

There has always been a distrust of government on some level, but this is a new low, and no one seems to want to offer a plan that actually accomplishes something positive. So that’s the challenge: Lead.