In this election year, join us in a conversation about issues facing Missouri

The November election is just five months away. This year, The Kansas City Star will put a sharp focus on the policy challenges that most affect Missouri communities and our future.
We know — because you’ve told us — that you want deeper insight into potential solutions on everything from ethics reform in government to health care to guns and crime and where your tax dollars go.
And you want a better understanding of where our candidates stand on the policy issues that matter most.
To deliver this, today we are launching an important conversation between you and the leaders and influencers in our state — the Missouri Influencer Series.
The Star has chosen more than 50 influential Missourians from across the state to discuss key issues and engage in a thoughtful conversation about solutions our government and our communities can pursue together.
Our Influencers include former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, Kansas City Mayor Sly James, former U.S. Sen. Jack Danforth and superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools Mark Bedell.
Some are large employers and some represent employees. Some are academic leaders and some are community organizers. They include leaders who have dedicated their careers to public service in our state. Each has shared his or her biggest concern about securing the best future for the state.
For attorney and former Kansas City Council member Mark Bryant, it’s attracting people and jobs to Missouri. Lawyer and radio host Jane Dueker is focused on tackling what she says is an ethical crisis plaguing the state. Patrick Tuohey of the Show-Me Institute says Missouri’s taxes are too numerous, too high and too unfair. Pam Whiting of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce says improving early childhood education is a critical challenge. And for Kansas City Council member Quinton Lucas, it’s restoring public trust in elected officials and government.
The full list of Missouri Influencers is here.
You are a crucial part of this conversation.
Today, The Star is asking you, our readers, what issues are most important this election year. We also want to know what questions you have for the Influencers. Your feedback will help us set the course of the conversation through Election Day, as we survey the Influencers and bring them together for live public events to discuss solutions to the challenges you identify.
This is an important election year in Missouri. We hope you will join us in keeping the conversation focused on the issues that matter most.
