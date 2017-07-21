Frank White considered removal of Jackson County sheriff in jail dispute

2:23 A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments Pause

1:56 'Moran came out in a positive and then hit us in the jaw with a negative'

2:16 Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame"

0:24 Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape'

2:57 Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud"

1:52 Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

6:58 Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests

2:54 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol

1:33 Emails show Donald Trump Jr. arranging meeting for dirt on Clinton from Russians