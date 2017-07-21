Jackson County jail inmate dies overnight; sheriff’s office launches investigation.
July 21, 2017 9:03 AM

Jackson County jail inmate dies overnight; sheriff’s office launches investigation

By Glenn E. Rice

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into the death of a Jackson County Detention Center inmate who died overnight.

The inmate was brought into the detention center about 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, according to a spokeswoman for Jackson County Executive Frank White.

The inmate was subsequently taken to Truman Medical Center where he died, according to the county spokeswoman.

Detention center officials reported the death to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Mike Sharp said he was made aware of the death early Friday and has sent investigators to the detention center and to the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s office.

Jackson County officials debate the need for a new detention center

Reports of shocking brutality, filth and incompetence within the walls of the Jackson County Detention Center have sparked multiple investigations and no shortage of controversy and embarrassment since the FBI started looking into reports of guards abusing prisoners two years ago. Now some public officials are calling for construction of a new, larger jail.

Monty Davis, Mike Hendricks, Shelly Yang, Chris Ochsner, and David Helling The Kansas City Star

