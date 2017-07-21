Jackson County jail inmate dies overnight; sheriff’s office launches investigation.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into the death of a Jackson County Detention Center inmate who died overnight.
The inmate was brought into the detention center about 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, according to a spokeswoman for Jackson County Executive Frank White.
The inmate was subsequently taken to Truman Medical Center where he died, according to the county spokeswoman.
Detention center officials reported the death to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Mike Sharp said he was made aware of the death early Friday and has sent investigators to the detention center and to the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s office.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments