Four former jail guards charged in 2015 beating at Jackson County Detention Center

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:12 KCK mother mourns loss of second daughter to homicide Pause 1:07 Jury reaches verdict in Holton, Kan., sodomy trial 0:34 Graphic footage: Police release raw video of QuikTrip shootout 0:28 Dashcam video shows man shooting a Pleasant Valley police officer 18:16 Mellinger Minutes: What's wrong with the Royals' offense? 3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope 2:58 Mothers of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions: 'We speak for our daughters' 1:26 Raw video: Purinton makes court appearance in Olathe 2:31 May 9 arrests at Kansas City library event 2:04 Kara Kopetsky's mother feels her 10-year wait is nearly over Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Jackson County and the FBI investigated four cases in 2015 of inmates who alleged physical abuse by guards at the county jail. The investigation was an effort to determine whether the incidents were isolated or signs of a broken system. Mike Hendricks The Kansas City Star