Four former jail guards charged in 2015 beating at Jackson County Detention Center

Four former Jackson County jail guards have been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the July 4, 2015, beating of an inmate who posed no threat to them allegedly in retaliation for a previous incident at the facility in downtown Kansas City.
Charged in the indictment unsealed Friday were Travis Hewitt, 27, Dakota Pearce, 24, Terrance Dooley Jr., 36, and Jen-I Pulos, 36, all of Kansas City. The four-count indictment was made public after the arrests and initial court appearances of Hewitt and Pulos.
Federal civil rights charges against another Jackson County guard were dropped recently after he was tried twice and each time the jury failed to reach a verdict. That guard had been accused of stomping on the head of a retained prisoner multiple times.
The detention center has been the subject of multiple investigations the past two years. In addition to the FBI probe into allegations of physical abuse of prisoners by guards, former U.S. District Attorney Todd Graves is conducting an investigation on behalf of the county into lax security that allowed inmates to commit two sexual assaults on other prisoners without detection last August.
The county paid out $275,000 in January to settle one claim arising from those incidents.
County officials disclosed the existence of the FBI probe in the summer of 2015.
Joe Piccinini, then acting director of the county Department of Corrections, said at the time that his own preliminary investigation turned up four video-recorded instances in 2015 of male inmates who posed no threat and were physically abused by a special unit of jail guards known as the Correctional Emergency Response Team.
Their injuries ranged from bruises to a man who suffered multiple fractures, including a broken rib that punctured his lung, in the July 4, 2015, incident described in the indictment.
Piccinini said at the time that four guards thought to have caused those injuries were removed from the payroll, but county officials declined to say whether they were fired or resigned.
After that initial news coverage, other former jail detainees told The Star that they had been physically abused as well.
Then-County Executive Mike Sanders appointed a citizens task force at the time to evaluate jail conditions and operations. The report issued that fall made a number of recommendations, among them increased pay for guards and improvements in medical staffing.
But problems remain. A 53-year-old woman being held on an alleged probation violation died in January from a ruptured aorta after nurses apparently failed to recognize the seriousness of her condition.
Mike Hendricks: 816-234-4738, @kcmikehendricks
Comments