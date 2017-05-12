Missouri legislature calls it a session after one final spasm of dysfunction

The 2017 session of the Missouri General Assembly came to a chaotic end Friday, with the Senate mired in procedural gridlock and the House forced to swallow legislation it had vehemently opposed.
After a year of off-and-on dysfunction, the Senate finally collapsed Friday while forcing a vote on legislation prohibiting local governments from increasing the minimum wage above the state level.
St. Louis has already raised its minimum wage, and Kansas City voters were going to get the chance to follow suit later this year.
But the legislation approved Friday would pre-empt and nullify all local laws establishing minimum wage rates higher than Missouri’s state minimum wage.
Shortly after approving the minimum wage bill, the Senate adjourned for the year.
The bill won final passage in the House and was sent to Gov. Eric Greitens. He has indicated he’ll sign it.
While the Senate was melting down, the House was wrestling with how to find $35 million to avoid kicking 8,000 elderly and disabled Missourians off state aid for in-home and nursing home care.
House Budget Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick, a Shell Knob Republican, had refused to accept a plan devised in the Senate that would authorize a review of special state funds to find excess money to save the in-home and nursing home care. He argued that the Senate plan wouldn’t work, offering an alternative Friday afternoon that he hoped would open a dialogue with the Senate.
But with the Senate adjourned for the year, and facing growing pressure from both Republicans and Democrats to give in, the House sent the governor the Senate’s proposal.
“I think this bill is awful. I think it unbalances our budget,” Fitzpatrick said. “That being said, I am one member, and I am going to allow you all to make this decision.”
It passed 83-67, and then the House adjourned for the year.
