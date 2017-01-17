Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens continues push for lobbyist gift ban in State of the State address

In his first State of the State address to a joint session of the Missouri General Assembly, Gov. Eric Greitens on Tuesday night urged lawmakers to overcome years of gridlock and finally ban lawmakers from accepting gifts from lobbyists.
Greitens, a Republican who had never before held public office, made ethics reform a central tenet of his campaign. On Tuesday, he said that while many legislators who came to Jefferson City “have been good keepers of the public’s trust,” often the will of the people is “obstructed and corrupted by insiders and lobbyists.”
“This is a big place, with a powerful purpose,” he said, according to his prepared remarks, “and it has too often been consumed by small goals and petty politics.”
Just a few hours before Greitens’ speech, the Missouri House voted 149-5 to ban most lobbyist gifts to elected officials.
Lawmakers and their staff collectively accept hundreds of thousands of dollars a year worth of lobbyist-provided meals, booze, trips and event tickets. The House-backed bill would ban individual lawmakers from accepting gifts from lobbyists, although they could still attend lobbyist-funded events as long as every member of the General Assembly is invited at least 72 hours beforehand.
The bill now heads to the Missouri Senate, where the idea has historically run into fierce resistance.
Greitens, who took office Jan. 9, also called for a ban on lawmakers returning to the Capitol as paid lobbyists until they’ve sat out of office for as long as they served. For example, eight years in the Senate would mean eight years before the legislator could become a lobbyist.
“This is the people’s government,” he said, “and these basic measures will begin to restore our people’s trust in their government.”
Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard, a Joplin Republican, said previously that Greitens’ idea stands no chance of passing.
Greitens also took direct aim at a longtime political nemesis of the Republican Party: organized labor unions.
He called for Missouri to join states like Kansas and pass a right-to-work law, which would allow employees in unionized workplaces to refuse to pay unions for the cost of being represented. He also asked lawmakers to do away with prevailing wage laws and project labor agreements.
Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh, a St. Louis County Democrat and president of the Missouri State Building and Construction Trades Council, said contrary to the claims of proponents, right-to-work laws are examples of “government overreach and bureaucratic meddling.”
“Right-to-work simply means forcing folks to work for less: Less money. Less health coverage. And less opportunity for workers and their families,” she said.
The State of the State address is traditionally where the governor rolls out his proposed state budget for the next year. But with House leaders projecting a potential $450 million shortfall for the fiscal year that begins July 1, Greitens has said he will keep his budget under wraps until next month.
The dire budget situation has several causes. Revenue growth has been slower than lawmakers anticipated when they crafted the budget last year, while spending on Medicaid has continued to grow. Meanwhile, a pair of bills passed in recent years have resulted in a collapse in corporate tax collections, dropping $150 million last year and another $60 million so far this fiscal year.
Greitens said the state government bureaucracy is bloated, and because of this, Missouri public employees are the lowest paid in the nation. So with budget shortfalls projected, the best way to improve pay is to have fewer state employees.
“This is how a good business would run,” he said. “We’d pay and promote our best people and make sure they know they are valued. And we’d have a government focused on doing fewer things but doing them well. That’s how we’ll be able to pay our star performers what they deserve.”
On education, Greitens’ election in November gave hope to school choice advocates that ideas such as expanded charter schools or tax credits for private school tuition, which have historically floundered in the face of bipartisan resistance, might finally get traction.
On Tuesday, though, Greitens worked to avoid controversy on education, pledging to push for education savings accounts for special needs children but stopping short of calling for them to be available to all Missouri students.
Education savings accounts are basically publicly funded debit cards that parents could use to pay for tuition to a private or virtual school, buy textbooks, hire tutors or pay for any number of things approved by the state.
Greitens also urged lawmakers to pass changes to Missouri’s consumer protection law and change the state’s standard in determining what scientific experts get allowed into trials, saying Missouri’s legal system has hurt business.
“We’re the place where the nastiest lawyers come to do work so dirty,” Greitens said, “and engage in lawsuits so murky, they wouldn’t pass muster anywhere else.”
Jay Benson, president of the Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys, said the push to improve Missouri’s business climate for employers “shouldn't come at the expense of worker, consumer or patient safety.”
Greitens concluded by calling for Missouri lawmakers to “heed the voice of the people, and let’s take Missouri in a new direction.”
