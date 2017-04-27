Bonds for UMKC downtown arts campus clear Senate, go to Gov. Greitens

All that remains between the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s new downtown arts campus and the state funding needed to build it is the signature of Gov. Eric Greitens.
The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would authorize the state to borrow $48 million through a bond issue to help fund the arts campus, which would be adjacent to the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.
“The asset will truly add to the cultural and economic prosperity of the city and state,” said Sen. Jason Holsman, a Kansas City Democrat who has long championed the bill.
Half of the money for the downtown arts campus already has been raised by private donors.
“The fact that Kansas City was able to come together as a community and raise $48 million tells you how important this is,” Holsman said on the floor. “The size of this project tells you what sort of impact we’re going to see on it.”
Holsman said he’d received no indication on whether the governor would sign the bill, and Greitens’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Still, officials at City Hall and throughout downtown were jubilant at the news of the Senate’s approval.
“This is exciting,” said City Councilwoman Jolie Justus, whose district includes downtown. Justus said it was a tribute to the Kansas City civic community’s lobbying for a project that would be a regional arts asset.
“This is a huge win for the university,” Justus said, adding that it would bring a steady stream of college and graduate students to downtown, increasing the whole neighborhood’s vitality and vibrancy.
Justus also had high hopes that the new conservatory could serve as a bridge to connect the Kauffman center with the 18th &Vine Jazz District, with improvements all along 18th Street.
Former City Councilwoman Jan Marcason, who now serves on the Kansas City Streetcar Authority, also was thrilled.
She said the vote showed lawmakers realized the state’s investment to create a first-class arts campus will pay off in economic benefits to the entire state.
Likewise, Sean O’Bryne, vice president of the Downtown Council, said he was ecstatic.
“To get a major university presence downtown has been a goal for a long time, over 10 years,” said O’Byrne, who also is president of Block 4 Acquisitions, the group responsible for assembling the land where the downtown conservatory campus would be built.
He said the legislative action “shows that the state of Missouri is willing to invest even in tough times.”
O’Byrne said he’s heard some people nickname the downtown project “the Juilliard of the West,” but he suggests that when it’s built and generating the anticipated creative energy downtown, “Juilliard will be called the conservatory of the East.”
UMKC Chancellor Leo Morton was not immediately available for comment.
The bill cleared the Senate by a vote of 28-4, but vocal opponents criticized it for taking on more debt during a budget shortfall.
Sen. Bill Eigel, a Weldon Spring Republican, said funding the arts campus would plunge the state further into debt without providing substantive benefits beyond Kansas City.
And while proponents have argued that the arts campus would attract new talent and resources that would have positive statewide impact, Eigel didn’t buy it.
“Is there a great need for dancers in the state of Missouri?” Eigel asked on the floor.
He also expressed concerns that the project would raise tuition without adding to the university’s educational value.
“What I’ve come to realize is that the amount of money going into our higher education facilities is enormous,” Eigel said. “And what we’re finding is that a lot of those funds are being spent on buildings and styles of comfort versus improving the quality of education.”
But Holsman said the project is necessary to maintain the high-caliber reputation that the UMKC arts program enjoys. He said the current facilities have serious shortcomings that must be addressed to maintain talent.
For Sen. Mike Kehoe, who carried the bill on the Senate side, state support is a smart financial move.
Because the project would be state-owned but receive partial private funding, Kehoe said the project is a fiscally responsible move for the state.
“Whenever you can get an asset on a balance sheet for half the price that it will appear on the balance sheet,” Kehoe said, “I believe it’s a good time.”
Eigel challenged that.
“I understand that this is a state asset,” he said. “I’m not sure the founding fathers imagined government being the owners of large dance studios in spite of whatever benefit of fiscal incentive we think there is.”
Holsman emphasized the teamwork required to pass the legislation. He said partnerships with business leaders and among members of the Kansas City delegation helped move the bill over the finish line.
Sen. Ryan Silvey, a Kansas City Republican, was part of that partnership.
“I think it’s going to be a great addition to downtown,” Silvey said. “It’s going to create wonderful synergy between the performing arts and the education facilities that we already have.”
For Holsman and Silvey, the passing of the bill marks a major milestone.
“We are ecstatic that Kansas City has the opportunity to have a world-class facility as this to add to our continued momentum,” Holsman said. “This could end up being a signature piece of legislation for the session.”
Comments