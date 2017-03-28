Kansas Senate sends Medicaid expansion bill to Gov. Sam Brownback

It’s now up to Gov. Sam Brownback whether to expand Medicaid to thousands in Kansas.
In a 25-14 vote, the state Senate gave final approval Tuesday morning to a bill that would expand KanCare, the state’s privatized Medicaid program, to roughly 150,000 people in the state.
Brownback has said he’s against the expansion bill but has not definitively said whether he will veto the legislation.
Brownback will have 10 days from the time he gets the bill to decide whether to veto it, sign it or let it become law without his signature.
The bill passed the House last month on an 81-44 vote.
If Brownback does veto the bill, it will take 84 votes in the House and 27 votes in the Senate to override his veto.
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
