Kansas Senate takes up Medicaid expansion days after Trump health plan’s collapse

The Kansas Senate appears poised to vote to expand Medicaid three days after a congressional plan that would have barred more states from expanding the program fell apart.
The uncertainty of the future of the program, which provides health coverage to low-income and disabled Kansans, had been a major talking point used by opponents of expansion.
But that argument is less easy to make after U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, canceled a vote on a controversial bill that would have repealed the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and barred states from expanding the program beyond March 1 due to a lack of GOP support.
The bill, which had been pushed by President Donald Trump, appears to be dead for the time being.
State Sen. Laura Kelly, a Topeka Democrat, said the collapse of the congressional bill “takes away a huge argument against” expansion in Kansas.
Kansas and Missouri are two of 19 states that have not expanded Medicaid, something that is enabled through Obamacare to cover people who earn too little to buy insurance through the federal health care exchange but also earn too much to otherwise qualify for Medicaid.
David Jordan, the executive director of the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas, said that Ryan’s decision to pull the congressional bill “removes any doubt that Medicaid expansion will remain in place.”
He called on the Kansas Senate to pass expansion to “bring hundreds of millions of our tax dollars back to Kansas to create jobs, protect hospitals and communities, and provide coverage and care for more than 150,000 Kansans.”
The Kansas House passed expansion by a margin of 81-44 earlier this session. That is still three votes shy of a veto-proof majority.
Kelly said she doubts the Senate, which is more conservative by comparison, will pass the bill with a veto-proof majority but she does expect the legislation to pass and advance to Gov. Sam Brownback’s desk.
“It’ll be close, but I’m optimistic that we can get there and the failure of Trumpcare doesn’t hurt,” Kelly said, noting that she still thinks Brownback remains the biggest obstacle to Medicaid expansion in Kansas.
Senate President Susan Wagle, a Wichita Republican, has previously predicted that the bill will pass the Senate, but she’s also questioned the wisdom of the policy.
“We’d be entering into a contract with an unreliable partner,” Wagle said, referring to the federal government.
State Sen. Barbara Bollier, a Mission Hills Republican and retired physician who supports expansion, said that it could be several years before Congress makes significant changes to health care law and “until that happens we need to move forward with what Kansans need.”
Brownback could have expanded Medicaid on his own to cover an additional 150,000 Kansans, but in 2014 he signed a bill that required legislative approval before the program could expand. Supporters now say that Brownback should weigh that heavily if the Senate passes the bill.
“If the Legislature passes this, the governor needs to listen,” Bollier said.
Brownback has voiced opposition to expansion in the past, but has not definitively stated how he will act if a bill comes to his desk.
Conservative Republicans said Monday morning that they still plan to oppose the bill even after the federal changes failed Friday.
State Sen. Dennis Pyle, a Hiawatha Republican, acknowledged that the congressional bill’s failure to even get a vote did take an argument away from expansion opponents, but said that he would still vote against expansion because he opposes growing government.
“I just think it’s more government,” Pyle said. “We have to look at things from that standpoint.”
Sen. Julia Lynn, an Olathe Republican, said that the time isn’t right to expand Medicaid given the state’s financial problems. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has previously projected that expanding the program would increase costs for the state.
“It has nothing to do with not having sympathy and empathy for the people affected,” Lynn said. “This is just a fiduciary question. I don’t think we’re in a position to answer that call right now.”
A key provision of the Kansas bill meant to address financial concerns would end expansion if federal funding for expansion falls below 90 percent.
Brownback highlighted concerns that federal funding for expansion would not last in his 2017 State of the State address.
“Promises of limitless ‘free’ money from Washington to cover expanded populations were never going to be kept, but that reality might now arrive sooner than later. For states who took the expansion path, the reckoning could be severe,” Brownback said in his January speech.
