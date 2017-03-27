Kansas Senate votes to expand Medicaid as Gov. Sam Brownback doubles down on opposition

Kansas lawmakers ignored Gov. Sam Brownback’s wishes Monday and gave initial approval to expanding Medicaid to thousands in the state in yet another move that goes against the urging of the state’s top elected official.
The Kansas Senate voted 25 to 13 to expand KanCare, the state’s privatized Medicaid program, after a lengthy debate Monday afternoon.
The Senate still needs to give final approval to the measure, which takes advantage of a key provision of Obamacare, in a vote that is expected to come Tuesday.
House Bill 2040 would expand health care coverage to an estimated 150,000 people in Kansas. Moderate Republicans and Democrats helped push the bill through the Legislature this session in a stark contrast from past years where expansion efforts failed to gain much traction in either chamber.
“I believe that hardworking Kansans who can’t have access to primary care should have access,” said Sen. Vicki Schmidt, a Topeka Republican.
Supporters said the expansion would help rural hospitals and improve the health of people in the state.
But conservative Republicans tried repeatedly to change the Senate legislation before it came to a vote. All of those efforts failed, however, with moderate Republicans frequently siding with Senate Democrats in opposition to the changes.
Opponents of the bill have spent much of the 2017 session downplaying the legislation’s chances because of uncertainty over what health care would look like under President Donald Trump’s administration.
“We’re standing at an amusement park ride that’s closed,” said Sen. Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican who voted against expansion. “It’s broken. And we’re saying we want to go ahead and get on the ride. There’s a reason there’s nobody in line behind us.”
But the opponents’ argument faded slightly after U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, canceled a vote on a bill that would have repealed the Affordable Care Act and effectively barred states from expanding Medicaid beyond March 1, due to a lack of GOP support.
The Affordable Care Act enabled states to expand Medicaid, which provides health coverage to the disabled and low-income families, to cover people who earn too little to buy insurance through the federal health care exchange but also earn too much to otherwise qualify for Medicaid.
A key provision of the Kansas bill would end expansion if federal funding for expansion falls below 90 percent.
“To expand Obamacare when the program is in a death spiral is not responsible policy,” Melika Willoughby, Brownback’s spokeswoman, said in a statement as the Senate kicked off debate on the bill.
Nineteen states, including Kansas and Missouri, have yet to expand the program. Based on Willoughby’s statement it appears unlikely that Brownback will allow it to become law.
“Kansas must prioritize the care and service of vulnerable Kansans, addressing their health care needs in a sustainable way, not expanding a failing entitlement program to able-bodied adults,” Willoughby said.
Bob Beatty, a political scientist at Washburn University, predicted that Brownback would veto the bill based on his decision earlier in the session to veto a bill that would have rolled back his signature tax cuts to right the state’s finances.
“If he didn’t go along with the budget bill, it’s pretty unlikely he’ll go along with this,” Beatty said.
If Brownback vetoes the bill, it would take 84 votes in the House and 27 in the Senate to override his opposition.
Once he gets the bill, Brownback has 10 days to sign the bill, veto the bill, or let it become law without his signature.
Brownback could have expanded Medicaid on his own to cover an additional 150,000 Kansans, but in 2014 he signed a bill that required legislative approval before the program could expand. Supporters now say that Brownback should weigh that heavily.
But conservative lawmakers are holding out hope that Brownback vetoes the bill.
Rep. Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican who opposes expansion, said he can’t see Brownback letting the expansion happen under the bill’s provisions.
“If he holds to what he’s said in the past, I would say he’ll probably veto it,” Hawkins said.
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
Bryan Lowry: 816-234-4077, @BryanLowry3
