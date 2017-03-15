Victims of Olathe bar attack to be honored by Gov. Sam Brownback, Kansas Legislature

Gov. Sam Brownback and Kansas lawmakers on Thursday will honor the victims of last month’s shooting in Olathe that has drawn international attention.
Adam W. Purinton, 51, has been charged with first degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla, a 32-year-old Indian engineer living in Kansas, at an Olathe bar last month. Purinton also faces charges in the shooting and wounding of Alok Madasani, 32, and Ian Grillot, 24.
Purinton’s attack was reportedly motivated by his belief that Kuchibhotla and Madasani were Middle Eastern. The FBI is conducting a hate crime investigation.
Brownback and the Kansas Legislature will hold a series of events Thursday to commemorate Kuchibhotla’s life, honor Grillot and Madasani and celebrate the contributions of the state’s Indian-American community.
“The senseless violent actions of one man will not divide the state of Kansas. Instead, Kansas leaders stand steadfastly alongside Indian-American neighbors,” the joint announcement from the governor’s office and legislative leaders said.
