Victims of Olathe bar attack to be honored by Gov. Sam Brownback, Kansas Legislature

0:45 KCPD official: mother and children awakened by gunshots in home Pause

3:07 Wyandotte County D.A.: 'Detective Lancaster should still be here'

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

1:26 Raw video: Purinton makes court appearance in Olathe

2:00 Hundreds crammed into church to honor victims of Olathe shooting

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting