Man charged in Olathe Austins bar shooting makes court appearance

The man accused in the fatal shooting at an Olathe bar last month made a brief appearance Thursday in Johnson County District Court.
An attorney for Adam W. Purinton requested more time, and another court appearance was set for May 9.
Purinton, 51, is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla on Feb. 22 at Austins Bar & Grill.
He is also charged with attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting Alok Madasani, 32, and Ian Grillot, 24.
Kuchibhotla and Madasani worked together at Garmin.
They are from India, and according to witnesses and court documents, Purinton allegedly made unprovoked derogatory statements toward them before he was told to leave the bar.
He allegedly returned with a gun and opened fire on the two men. Grillot was shot when he chased after Purinton.
Purinton was arrested several hours later in Clinton, Mo., after he allegedly told a bartender at an Applebee’s that he had shot two Middle Eastern men in Olathe.
The FBI said it is also investigating the incident as a possible federal hate crime.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments