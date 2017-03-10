Kansas is far off pace of Brownback’s campaign goal for job growth

Kansas is far off pace from meeting Gov. Sam Brownback’s ambitious campaign goal of adding 100,000 private sector jobs during his second term.
“My goal for the next four years is 25,000 new jobs per year. That’s 100,000 new jobs for the hardworking people of Kansas,” Brownback promised on his campaign website. The talking point was a centerpiece of Brownback’s 2014 re-election campaign, but two years into to the governor’s second term the state is nowhere near that mark.
Kansas lost 2,300 private sector jobs between January 2016 and January 2017, according to preliminary numbers from the Kansas Department of Labor and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which were released Friday. Those numbers are seasonally adjusted.
The previous year Kansas gained about 14,700 private sector jobs during the same period, according to the Kanas Department of Labor, which means the state has seen a net gain of 12,400 jobs in the two years since Brownback’s second inauguration.
That’s 37,600 jobs short of where the state should be at this point if it was on pace to meet Brownback’s goal.
Brownback’s office did not immediately comment on the fact that the state was not on pace to meet the campaign goal and instead touted December numbers on social media. Those numbers have been revised upward from initial estimates to show a gain for that month and the calendar year of 2016.
The state gained 500 private sector jobs between December 2015 and December 2016, according to data from the Kansas Department of Labor.
Ken Kriz, an economist at Wichita State University who has studied Brownback’s tax cuts, predicted in 2014 that the state would not meet Brownback’s campaign goal.
“I hate to say I told you so, but I told you so,” Kriz said Friday. “It’s further evidence that the current set of policies is not having the desired effect.”
Kansas cut income taxes across the board in 2012 at Brownback’s urging and eliminated state income taxes entirely for the owners of limited liability companies and other closely held businesses. Brownback said that these tax cuts would spur economic growth.
Brownback’s tax policy has gained national attention both because many analysts have blamed it for the state’s financial struggles in recent years and the fact that some national Republicans, including U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican who previously worked for Brownback, have proposed adopting similar policies at the national level.
Kriz and colleagues at Wichita State studied the impact of tax cuts across all 50 states over 40 years and found that states see a short-term bump in job growth, which flattens out in the long-term.
“After two years it disappears,” Kriz said.
He also said that if states are forced to cut spending, something which has happened in Kansas repeatedly since late 2014, then it ends up having a negative effect on job growth in the long-term. Kansas currently faces a roughly $1 billion budget shortfall through June of 2019, which it must fill through some combination of budget cuts or tax increases.
“What I think is happening is that a lot of businesses do not want to come to the state because they aren’t sure what the policies are going to be to sort this out. … What we know is the businesses, like everybody, loathe uncertainty,” Kriz said, explaining that uncertainty about long-term tax rates and government services can deter investment.
“They aren’t going to want to make any major commitments or expand or locate here. It really doesn’t surprise me,” Kriz said.
When Brownback unveiled his 100,000 private sector jobs goal at a campaign event in August of 2014 he said that the goal was to “have our children and our grandchildren and their children to come, to have a place to come and to say, ‘This is where I want to invest my life. I don’t have to go to Houston, or Dallas, or Chicago or somewhere else to invest my life. No, I can invest it in Kansas. And I can do everything I want to right here in this state.’ ”
Kansas Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, an Overland Park Republican, said that the state’s economy is small compared to the national economy or the economies of larger states.
He said that without major growth at the national level or one of the state’s industries seeing a period of rapid growth it was unlikely the state would achieve the type of job growth Brownback talked about on the campaign trail.
“The governor certainly may have thought that his policies, both tax cuts and less regulations, could drive a significant bump in jobs. He probably still believes that statement,” Denning said.
“Without the national economy rising, which would rise all tides, Kansas never had that chance to produce that kind of economic activity,” Denning said. “Too many headwinds made it impossible to achieve.”
Emilie Doerksen, an economist for the Kansas Department of Labor, noted in the monthly labor report that despite the state’s low unemployment rate of 4.1 percent “the labor force and employment have contracted over the year. This is consistent with the survey of employers which indicates fewer nonfarm jobs than last year.”
The industries which saw the biggest one-year drops were mining and logging, which saw an 8.1 percent decrease in jobs, and information services, which lost jobs at a rate of 5.7 percent, according to the report.
Kansas House Minority Leader Jim Ward, a Wichita Democrat, called Brownback’s policies a failure.
“We have a budget crisis, structurally unbalanced, we have tax unfairness and we haven’t gotten any of the promised gains which are jobs and economic vitality,” Ward said. “That’s just lose, lose, lose.”
The Star’s Hunter Woodall contributed to this report.
