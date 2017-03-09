Brownback mum on reports he could soon get a new job with Trump administration

Gov. Sam Brownback would not say whether he’s under consideration for an ambassadorship during his first public appearance since reports that he’s in the running for a diplomatic post in Rome.
Brownback has been in talks with President Donald Trump’s administration to become U.S. ambassador to the United Nations for food and agriculture, a post that is based in Rome, according to sources close to the governor. The Star’s sources say that no offer has been extended yet, but that the governor’s talks with the administration are ongoing.
“I’m just not going to make any comments about any of that. I’m glad to see the administration off to a strong start on job creation and security issues, which is the key things they ran on, but I’m not making comments about it,” Brownback said Thursday after handing out a humanitarian award to a Kansas physician.
The ambassador to the United Nations for food and agriculture serves as the U.S. government’s conduit to international organizations focused on combating world hunger. Brownback spent 14 years on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee and has a history of championing humanitarian causes in Darfur and other places around the globe.
Asked about his qualifications for the position, Brownback smiled, “Nicely put question. Nicely put. I believe in humanitarian issues. I think they’re important…those are the sort of things that draw us into public service.”
Brownback would not confirm that he plans to remain in Kansas through the end of the legislative session, but he promised that the state would address the major issues facing it before then. Kansas faces a budget gap of roughly $1 billion through June of 2019 and must enact a new school finance formula before June 30 this year under an order by the Kansas Supreme Court.
“We’ve got plenty of things going on here,” Brownback said.
“I am focused on getting those things done. We’ve had wildfires this week that have taken a lot of attention. We’ve got a budget situation…We’ve got to get the budget balanced here,” Brownback said.
“We’ve got to get a new school finance formula written. We’re under a court order now. We’re in the remedial phase of that,” he continued. “I’ve been meeting with legislators about it. And we will get those things done. The budget will be addressed. The school funding formula will be addressed. We will get those things done before the end of the session.”
Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, who joined Brownback at the humanitarian award ceremony, responded to a question about moving into the position as governor by saying his goal “is to be the longest-serving lieutenant governor in the history of the state of Kansas and some time this summer we would hit that milestone.”
Colyer said his job as lieutenant governor is to support Brownback in any way possible.
“I’m just focusing on my job. But the issues we’ve got to deal with right now is let’s make sure that we solve the budget issue, that we grow the economy, that we look after Kansas families,” Colyer said.
Kansas Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave, who lived in Italy during a previous career as a professional soccer player, said that he had no knowledge about whether Brownback would be heading to Rome in the future.
“I wish I knew. I don’t,” Soave said. “But I will give him restaurant recommendations, that’s for sure.”
Bryan Lowry: 816-234-4077, @BryanLowry3
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
