Report: Brownback to be named ambassador to the UN for food and agriculture

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback will be named the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations for Food and Agriculture, according to a public radio report.
A possible appointment to the Trump administration for Brownback has been rumored since November, but the governor has been tight-lipped about his prospects. His office would not confirm the accuracy of the report from Kansas Public Radio when asked for comment late Wednesday afternoon.
“Governor Brownback is focused on working with the Kansas legislature to balance the budget and pass a modern school funding system,” said Melika Willoughby, the governor’s spokeswoman.
Pressed on whether she denied the report, Willoughby just kept repeating the comment.
The White House declined to comment on the matter.
Clay Barker, the executive director of the Kansas Republican Party, said that he had no first-hand knowledge of an appointment, but that the report is consistent with things he has heard.
KPR cited an unnamed source who called Brownback’s appointment “a done deal.” If confirmed by the Senate, Brownback would become the leader of the U.S. Mission to the U.N. Agencies in Rome.
Brownback, a former member of the U.S. Senate, served on Trump’s agricultural and Catholic advisory committees during the campaign.
Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, a Johnson County plastic surgeon, would succeed Brownback as governor.
The Star’s Hunter Woodall and Anita Kumar of the McClatchy Washington Bureau contributed to this report.
