Police seek help finding woman seen leaving Raytown Applebee's before fatal shooting

The Kansas City metro squad investigating a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Raytown Applebee's on Friday has released a video in an attempt to identify a woman seen leaving the restaurant.
The woman was captured on surveillance video as she was leaving the Applebee's at 9330 Missouri 350 Highway prior to the fatal shooting of Sammy Holmes, 30, of Kansas City, Kan.
Investigators released the video on Sunday and said they would like to speak with the woman, who was wearing a dark sleeveless shirt and patterned shorts or skirt.
Investigators believe Holmes was shot in his vehicle in the Applebee's parking lot about 6 p.m. Moments after police arrived, they were called to a nearby Sonic restaurant regarding a vehicle crash.
Holmes was found near the Sonic, lying in the street. He was rushed to a hospital but later died, police said.
Police are asking the woman or anyone who recognizes her to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 (TIPS).
Police said they are also looking for anyone who has any information about the homicide.
