'Shots fired': One injured in shooting outside Applebee's in Raytown, police say

A person was injured in a shooting Friday evening outside an Applebee's restaurant in Raytown.
A Raytown officer responded to the scene after being approached by a witness who reported hearing "some shots fired," according to Capt. Dyon Harper with Raytown police.
The victim was later found in a black Hyundai, Harper added.
The shooting occurred about 6:30 p.m at the restaurant located at 9330 Missouri 350 Highway, Harper said. The Raytown Police Department tweeted about an hour later that the condition of the victim is unknown.
Scott Fischer, the director of marketing and public relations for Apple Central, which operates all Kansas City-area Applebee's restaurants, said he was told by police that the shooting may have occurred in a sitting area between the Applebee's and adjacent Church's Chicken.
"No Applebee's team members were injured or involved in this shooting," Fischer said. "We have offered our assistance to local law enforcement and will remain open for business."
