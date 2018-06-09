Man shot in KC-area Applebee's parking lot has died; suspect at-large

A man died overnight after he was shot Friday outside an Applebee's restaurant in Raytown.
Sammy Holmes, 30, is believed to have been in his vehicle in the Applebee's parking lot when gunfire rang out about 6 p.m., Raytown police said Saturday.
A witness alerted an officer after hearing "shots fired," Capt. Dyon Harper of Raytown police said Friday.
Moments after officers arrived on scene, they were called to a Sonic restaurant about a half-mile away on a vehicle crash.
Holmes, who lived in Kansas City, Kan., was found near the Sonic, lying in the street. He was admitted into surgery at a local hospital but later died, police said.
The shooter is at large. No suspect information was available.
The Applebee's, at 9330 Missouri 350 Highway, is part of a "high-traffic shopping area," police said Saturday as they urged witnesses to come forward.
Raytown police have requested the assistance of the Metro Squad, which is composed of 13 detectives from area agencies. They convened Saturday.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
