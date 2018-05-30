'He didn't deserve it': Slain Grandview teen was shot in the back, witness says

A Grandview teen slain Tuesday in the driveway of his apartment complex was shot in the back as he turned away from his attacker, according to a neighbor who saw the killing.
Tyson L. White, 16, was close to home when he was shot about 4:15 p.m. in the 11900 block of Holiday Drive in the Arbors of Grandview apartment complex where he lived.
Someone in a car with tinted windows confronted him in the driveway, rolled down a window and fired a single shot at him, the neighbor said. The neighbor ran to help Tyson, but it was clear the teen was mortally wounded, he said.
Tyson was taken to a hospital where he died, according to police.
Grandview police said detectives are investigating the shooting and have been assisted by several local agencies.
Residents in the apartment complex said the buildings were equipped with security cameras, and they hoped video might help bring justice to Tyson.
Another neighbor, Cylithria Dubois, said she was casually acquainted with Tyson, often seeing him walking through the complex with a cousin. She noticed how kindly Tyson always treated the younger children in the neighborhood.
"He was a wonderful young man," Dubois said. "He didn't deserve it."
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
