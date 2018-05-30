16-year-old killed in Grandview shooting is identified by police

Grandview police have identified the 16-year-old victim of a fatal shooting Tuesday as Tyson L. White.
Tyson was found shot about 4:15 p.m. in the 11900 block of Holiday Drive, near the Arbors of Grandview apartment complex where he lived, police said.
Police had been called to the scene for a reported shooting. Tyson was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Grandview police said detectives are investigating the shooting and have been assisted by several local agencies.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
