KC-area teen, 16, killed in shooting Tuesday in residential neighborhood, police say

A teen was killed Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in Grandview.
The victim, a 16-year-old, suffered an apparent gunshot wound, the Grandview Police Department said in a press release. He was found in the 11900 block of Holiday Drive and transported to a hospital, where he died.
He was a resident of Grandview, police said. His identity has not been released.
Officers responded to the residential area about 4:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.
The Gatehouse Apartments complex is located in the area.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
