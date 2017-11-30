Not guilty plea in alleged hate crime killing of Indian man at Olathe bar

The defendant in the alleged hate crime killing at an Olathe bar was arraigned Thursday after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing.

Adam Purinton is charged in Johnson County District with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla in February at Austins Bar & Grill.

Purinton, 52, is also charged in Johnson County with two counts of attempted first-degree murder for wounding two other men.

On Thursday, Purinton waived his preliminary hearing, which had been scheduled for mid-January.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

His attorney, Chief Public Defender Michael McCulloch, then entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

His next hearing in Johnson County is scheduled for May 8.

Purinton is also facing hate crime charges in federal court.

More Videos 1:51 Man arraigned on murder charges in alleged hate crime shooting at Austins bar in Olathe Pause 1:31 Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police 1:38 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 2:25 'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting 1:45 86-year-old KCK dragging victim went out "in a blaze of glory," son says 4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting 1:03 Inside the Costco shooting: what happened 1:48 Off-duty officer fatally shoots man with gun in Lenexa Costco 2:46 Off-duty KCK officer 'just happened to be there' when armed man entered Costco 0:47 Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting Police scanner dispatches from the Johnson County public safety network after the triple shooting last month at Austins Bar & Grill describe the shooting suspect as skinny, wearing a military-style shirt and medals. Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting Police scanner dispatches from the Johnson County public safety network after the triple shooting last month at Austins Bar & Grill describe the shooting suspect as skinny, wearing a military-style shirt and medals. Shane Keyser, Broadcastify.com, Judy L. Thomas, Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star

Srinivas Kuchibhotla,32, and his wife Sunayana Dumala. Kuchibhotla was killed in an alleged hate crime shooting at Austin’s Bar and Grill in Olathe.

Federal prosecutors allege that Kuchibhotla and another Indian man, Alok Madasani, were targeted by Purinton because of their race or ethnicity. Madasani survived the shooting.

The third man, Ian Grillot, shot in the incident went to the aid of Kuchibhotla and Madasani, who both worked as engineers for Garmin.