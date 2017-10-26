Fifth homicide in three days pushes KC’s total to 121 for the year

Police in Kansas City were busy Thursday investigating a pair of deadly shootings that killed two people and injured another.
The first shooting was reported about 2 p.m. at East Seventh Street and Norton Avenue on the city’s northeast side where officers found a male victim down in the street.
Authorities identified the man as Harlan K. Dunbar, 55, of Kansas City. Police described the suspect in that shooting as a clean-shaven male with a thin build and wearing a gray hoodie.
One person was fatally shot and another injured in a double shooting about four hours later near East 69th Terrace and Brooklyn Avenue.
One victim, identified as 27-year-old Christopher Shaver of Kansas City, died at the hospital. The second victim, a female, was treated at the hospital after being grazed by a bullet.
Police did not have suspect information after the shooting but a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department said several people were outside when the incident occurred.
Five people were killed in Kansas City over a three-day period beginning Tuesday, Oct. 24 to Thursday, Oct. 26.
Police found a man shot to death Oct. 24 in an alley in the 3600 block of Roberts Street.
Two people were killed in separate shootings the next morning, including Tom Pickert, a Kansas City lawyer.
The latest deaths brought Kansas City’s total for reported homicides this year to 121. The city reported 130 homicides in 2016.
Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
