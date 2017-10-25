Man is shot and killed in Northeast KC neighborhood

Police investigated a homicide Wednesday morning after a man was found fatally shot in the Northeast neighborhood of Kansas City.
Officers were called shortly after 8 a.m. for a reported shooting in the area of Independence and Elmwood avenues. They found a man in his 20s shot, with no signs of life.
The man was pronounced dead a short time later. Witnesses told police the man had been talking with at least one other person when he was shot.
Police had no description of a suspect Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
The killing was one of two homicides reported Wednesday morning in Kansas City. In Brookside, police were investigating a fatal shooting in the 200 block of West 66th Terrace, which is just east of Brookside and Wornall roads.
The deaths brought Kansas City’s total for reported homicides this year to 119.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
