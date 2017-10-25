Police investigated a homicide Wednesday morning after a man was found fatally shot in the Northeast neighborhood of Kansas City.
Police investigated a homicide Wednesday morning after a man was found fatally shot in the Northeast neighborhood of Kansas City. -
Police investigated a homicide Wednesday morning after a man was found fatally shot in the Northeast neighborhood of Kansas City. -

Crime

Man is shot and killed in Northeast KC neighborhood

By Ian Cummings

icummings@kcstar.com

October 25, 2017 10:20 AM

Police investigated a homicide Wednesday morning after a man was found fatally shot in the Northeast neighborhood of Kansas City.

Officers were called shortly after 8 a.m. for a reported shooting in the area of Independence and Elmwood avenues. They found a man in his 20s shot, with no signs of life.

The man was pronounced dead a short time later. Witnesses told police the man had been talking with at least one other person when he was shot.

Police had no description of a suspect Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The killing was one of two homicides reported Wednesday morning in Kansas City. In Brookside, police were investigating a fatal shooting in the 200 block of West 66th Terrace, which is just east of Brookside and Wornall roads.

The deaths brought Kansas City’s total for reported homicides this year to 119.

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • "It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger," Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court

    Indian Creek Trail murder victim Mike Darby's son Brian Darby, along with other family members, was in Jackson County Circuit Court Monday morning as Fredrick Scott faced formal charges in three south Kansas City deaths. Scott, 23, is a suspect in the killings of six people.

"It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger," Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court

1:00

"It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger," Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court
Audio details arrest of robbery suspect after high speed pursuit in KC 1:18

Audio details arrest of robbery suspect after high speed pursuit in KC

Stepson of slain KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, prepares for boxing in Guns N’ Hoses charity event 2:35

Stepson of slain KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, prepares for boxing in Guns N’ Hoses charity event

View More Video