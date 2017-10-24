Police were investigating the shooting death of a man after his body was found Tuesday in an alley on Kansas City’s northeast side.
Crime

Police find man shot to death in KC alley, the city’s 117th homicide of 2017

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

October 24, 2017 6:56 PM

Police were investigating the shooting death of a man after his body was found Tuesday in an alley on Kansas City’s northeast side.

Officers responding to an emergency call found the man just before 3 p.m. in the 3600 block of Roberts Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide was the city’s 117th of the year compared to 98 at the same time a year ago. The city recorded 130 homicides in 2016.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

