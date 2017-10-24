Police find man shot to death in KC alley, the city’s 117th homicide of 2017

Police were investigating the shooting death of a man after his body was found Tuesday in an alley on Kansas City’s northeast side.
Officers responding to an emergency call found the man just before 3 p.m. in the 3600 block of Roberts Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The homicide was the city’s 117th of the year compared to 98 at the same time a year ago. The city recorded 130 homicides in 2016.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
