Kylr Yust charged with murder in Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions deaths

More Videos 2:03 Three dead after shooting in downtown Lawrence Pause 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 0:32 Mothers of Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky thank community for support 1:51 Mother of Kara Kopetsky talks about identification of her daughter's remains 3:13 Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence 0:57 Dontae Jefferson's attorney on what led to the shooting 0:50 Dontae Jefferson sentenced to four life sentences, victim's grandfather doesn't accept apology 2:57 Hear how this Overland Park woman was able to escape an assailant 0:58 "To think that it happened here is crazy." 1:06 Witnesses describe the scene in Lawrence after shooting kills three, wounds two others Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Mothers of Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky thank community for support Following an announcement that Kylr Yust, long suspected in the 2007 disappearance of Kara Kopetsky, was charged in Cass County with killing her and Jessica Runions, Kylr Yust, Jamie Runions and Rhonda Beckford thank the community for its support and prayers Following an announcement that Kylr Yust, long suspected in the 2007 disappearance of Kara Kopetsky, was charged in Cass County with killing her and Jessica Runions, Kylr Yust, Jamie Runions and Rhonda Beckford thank the community for its support and prayers Shane Keyser skeyser@kcstar.com

Following an announcement that Kylr Yust, long suspected in the 2007 disappearance of Kara Kopetsky, was charged in Cass County with killing her and Jessica Runions, Kylr Yust, Jamie Runions and Rhonda Beckford thank the community for its support and prayers Shane Keyser skeyser@kcstar.com